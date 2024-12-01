flag
Sixpence 1681 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1681 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1681 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1681 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place April 15, 2004.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 225 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Heritage - June 17, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 27, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction CNG - September 9, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1681 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
