United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1681 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1681 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place April 15, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 225 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
