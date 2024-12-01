Sixpence 1681 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1681 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place April 15, 2004.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (6) XF (10) VF (19) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (4)

