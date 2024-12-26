flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 63519 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place April 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

