Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 63519 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place April 20, 2022.

Сondition VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)