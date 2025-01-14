flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Gold coins Half Guinea of Charles II - United Kingdom

Half Guinea 1669-1672

First laureated bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1669 0 121670 0 191671 0 01672 0 3
Half Guinea 1672-1684

Second laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1672 0 21673 0 01674 0 11675 0 31676 0 131676 Elephant and castle 0 11677 0 11677 Elephant and castle 0 21678 0 51678 Elephant and castle 0 01679 0 171680 0 51680 Elephant and castle 0 11681 0 41681 Elephant and castle 0 21682 0 41682 Elephant and castle 0 11683 0 31683 Elephant and castle 0 01684 0 181684 Elephant and castle 0 0
