United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Gold coins Half Guinea of Charles II - United Kingdom
Half Guinea 1672-1684Second laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1672 0 21673 0 01674 0 11675 0 31676 0 131676 Elephant and castle 0 11677 0 11677 Elephant and castle 0 21678 0 51678 Elephant and castle 0 01679 0 171680 0 51680 Elephant and castle 0 11681 0 41681 Elephant and castle 0 21682 0 41682 Elephant and castle 0 11683 0 31683 Elephant and castle 0 01684 0 181684 Elephant and castle 0 0
