United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1672 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,175 g
- Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1672 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
