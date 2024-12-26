Half Guinea 1672 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1672 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

