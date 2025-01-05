flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1672

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1672 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1672 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1672 First laureated bust
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Guinea 1672 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1672 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1672 Third laureate bust
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Guinea 1672 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1672 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1672 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Half Guinea 1672 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1672 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1672 First laureated bust
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Half Guinea 1672 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1672 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1672 Second laureate bust
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1672 Third laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1672 Third laureate bust
Crown 1672 Third laureate bust
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 118
Obverse Halfcrown 1672 Third laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1672 Third laureate bust
Halfcrown 1672 Third laureate bust
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Halfcrown 1672 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1672 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1672 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Shilling 1672 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1672 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1672 Second laureate bust
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1672
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1672
Fourpence (Groat) 1672
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1672
Reverse Threepence 1672
Threepence 1672
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1672
Reverse Twopence 1672
Twopence 1672
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1672
Reverse Penny 1672
Penny 1672
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1672
Reverse Halfpenny 1672
Halfpenny 1672
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Farthing 1672
Reverse Farthing 1672
Farthing 1672
Average price 350 $
Sales
3 74
