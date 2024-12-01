United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 28404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (5)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search