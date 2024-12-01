flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 28404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 3, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1672 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
