United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1672 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1672 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1672 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1672 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 70. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

United Kingdom Twopence 1672 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1672 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1672 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1672 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
