Twopence 1672 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1672 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 70. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
