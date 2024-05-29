United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3445 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search