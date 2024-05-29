flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3445 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2005
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1672 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

