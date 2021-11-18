flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1672 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1672 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

United Kingdom Penny 1672 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1672 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1672 at auction CNG - August 3, 2011
Seller CNG
Date August 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1672 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1672 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

