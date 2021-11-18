United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1672 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1672 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
