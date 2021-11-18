Penny 1672 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1672 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

