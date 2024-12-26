flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
17072 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
12282 $
Price in auction currency 1820000 JPY
United Kingdom Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

