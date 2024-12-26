United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
17072 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
12282 $
Price in auction currency 1820000 JPY
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1672 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
