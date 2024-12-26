Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

