Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2662 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3877 $
Price in auction currency 3600 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 25, 2010
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 29, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 24, 2003
Seller CNG
Date September 24, 2003
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

