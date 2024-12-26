United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2662 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3877 $
Price in auction currency 3600 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1672 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
