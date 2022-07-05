United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 23964 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******

