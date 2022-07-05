flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 23964 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 29, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 7, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2017
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 30, 2015
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1672 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1672 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access