Halfpenny 1672 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1672 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF58 BN NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1672 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
