flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1672 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1672 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfpenny 1672 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1672 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF58 BN NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Spink - December 2, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Spink - December 2, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2001
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1672 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1672 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1672 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access