Halfpenny 1672 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1672 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (4) XF (4) VF (4) F (2) FR (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF62 (1) PF58 (1) PF55 (1) BN (4) Service NGC (4)