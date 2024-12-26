flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 24110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

