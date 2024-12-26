United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1672 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 24110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
