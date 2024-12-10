flag
Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
