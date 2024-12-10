United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
