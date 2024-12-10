Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1672 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (12) VF (57) F (32) VG (7) FR (2) PO (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (5) VF30 (2) VF25 (3) F15 (3) VG8 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (19) PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (5)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (13)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (19)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

ICE (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (6)

London Coins (12)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (5)

Numisor (1)

Roxbury’s (2)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (1)

Sonntag (3)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (14)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (4)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)