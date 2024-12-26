United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,175 g
- Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1676 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place March 2, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3038 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1939 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search