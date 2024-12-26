Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1676 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place March 2, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)