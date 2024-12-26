flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1676 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place March 2, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3038 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1939 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1672 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1672 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access