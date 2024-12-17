United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1672 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,9 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1672
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1672 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31575 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
