flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1672 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Farthing 1672 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Farthing 1672 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,9 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1672 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31575 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (6)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (13)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Niemczyk - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Niemczyk - March 22, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction CNG - August 18, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction CNG - August 18, 2021
Seller CNG
Date August 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing 1672 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1672 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1672 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access