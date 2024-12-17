Farthing 1672 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1672 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31575 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (5) XF (13) VF (32) F (5) G (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) RB (1) BN (12) Service NGC (12) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (6)

Coin Cabinet (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (6)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (13)

HERVERA (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (3)

Numis.be (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (13)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)