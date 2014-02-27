flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1672 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1672 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1672 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1672
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1672 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1672 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1672 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1672 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1672 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access