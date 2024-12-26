Half Guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)