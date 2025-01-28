flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1682

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1682 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1682 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1682 Second laureate bust
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Five guineas 1682 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1682 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1682 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Two guinea 1682 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1682 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1682 Second laureate bust
Average price 9300 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Two guinea 1682 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1682 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1682 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 9300 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Guinea 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Guinea 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1682 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Half Guinea 1682 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1682 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1682 Second laureate bust
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Half Guinea 1682 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1682 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1682 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Crown 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse Halfcrown 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1682 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Shilling 1682 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1682 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1682 Second laureate bust
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Sixpence 1682
Reverse Sixpence 1682
Sixpence 1682
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1682
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1682
Fourpence (Groat) 1682
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1682
Reverse Threepence 1682
Threepence 1682
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1682
Reverse Twopence 1682
Twopence 1682
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1682
Reverse Penny 1682
Penny 1682
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 3
