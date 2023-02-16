flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1682 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1682 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1682 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1682 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 63394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 875. Bidding took place February 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Penny 1682 at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 875 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1682 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1682 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

