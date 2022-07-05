flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1682 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1682 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1682 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1682 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place April 15, 2004.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1682 at auction Spink - April 15, 2004
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2004
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
