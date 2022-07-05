United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1682 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1682
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1682 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place April 15, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
