Sixpence 1682 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1682 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place April 15, 2004.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)