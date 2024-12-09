Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2017.

