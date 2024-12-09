flag
Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2017.

United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Via - December 9, 2024
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - January 8, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date January 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
