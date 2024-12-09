United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1682
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (6)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (10)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (8)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date January 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search