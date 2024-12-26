Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 125,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (11) XF (4) VF (7) F (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (10) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (2)

MDC Monaco (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (5)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)