United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1682
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 125,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
34143 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13552 $
Price in auction currency 150000 NOK
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
