Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 125,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
34143 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13552 $
Price in auction currency 150000 NOK
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 5, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

