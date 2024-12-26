flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14028 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9988 $
Price in auction currency 9988 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1682 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access