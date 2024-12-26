United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1682
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14028 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9988 $
Price in auction currency 9988 USD
