United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1682
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 32726 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search