Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 32726 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

