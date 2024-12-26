Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 32726 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

