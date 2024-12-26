flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19435 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 19, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 12, 2003
Seller Spink
Date November 12, 2003
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

