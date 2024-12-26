Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Сondition AU (6) XF (2) VF (3) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU53 (4) Service NGC (6)