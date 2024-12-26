United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1682
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1682 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19435 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
