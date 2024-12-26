Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

