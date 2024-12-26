United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1682
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7940 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 JPY
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search