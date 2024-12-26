flag
Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7940 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 JPY
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1682 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
