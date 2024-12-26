flag
Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 4060 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2244 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
