United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1682
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 4060 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2244 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
