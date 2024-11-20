United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1682
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 960. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
