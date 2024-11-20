Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 960. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.

Сondition VF (15) F (8) G (2) FR (2)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (1)

London Coins (4)

NOONANS (1)

Rauch (1)

Spink (10)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Status International (3)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)