United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 960. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.

Сondition
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 9, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1682 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

