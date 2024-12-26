flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,650. Bidding took place May 5, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (7)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 21, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1616 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1679 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access