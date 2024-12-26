United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,175 g
- Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,650. Bidding took place May 5, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (7)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1616 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
