United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1679

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1679 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1679 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1679 Second laureate bust
Average price 25000 $
Sales
1 36
Obverse Two guinea 1679 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1679 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1679 Second laureate bust
Average price 7000 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Guinea 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse Guinea 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1679 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Half Guinea 1679 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1679 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1679 Second laureate bust
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 17

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1679 Third laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1679 Third laureate bust
Crown 1679 Third laureate bust
Average price 770 $
Sales
1 132
Obverse Crown 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Crown 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse Halfcrown 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1679 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 144
Obverse Shilling 1679 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1679 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1679 Second laureate bust
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Shilling 1679 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1679 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1679 Second laureate bust Plume on both sides
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Shilling 1679 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1679 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1679 Second laureate bust Plume below bust only
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Sixpence 1679
Reverse Sixpence 1679
Sixpence 1679
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1679
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1679
Fourpence (Groat) 1679
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Threepence 1679
Reverse Threepence 1679
Threepence 1679
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Twopence 1679
Reverse Twopence 1679
Twopence 1679
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1679
Reverse Penny 1679
Penny 1679
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1679
Reverse Farthing 1679
Farthing 1679
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 21
