United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 64273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for EUR 408. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (4)
- CNG (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 6000 JPY
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
