flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1679 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1679 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 64273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for EUR 408. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (4)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 6000 JPY
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction CNG - May 20, 2020
Seller CNG
Date May 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Heritage - December 14, 2017
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Heritage - December 14, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Aurea - May 26, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date May 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1679 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1679 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1679 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access