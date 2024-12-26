United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2715 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 7,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (4)
- Downies (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Spink (15)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search