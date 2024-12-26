Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2715 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 7,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition AU (10) XF (10) VF (20) F (14) VG (6) G (1) FR (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) VG10 (1) VG8 (2) DETAILS (10) Service PCGS (3) NGC (17) ANACS (1)

