United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2715 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 7,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
