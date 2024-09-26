flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Plume on both sides

Obverse Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" Plume on both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" Plume on both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9026 $
Price in auction currency 8000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3329 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

