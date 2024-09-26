United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Plume on both sides
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9026 $
Price in auction currency 8000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3329 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
