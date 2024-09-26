Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (2) F (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)