flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust". Plume below bust only (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Plume below bust only

Obverse Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" Plume below bust only - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" Plume below bust only - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust". Plume below bust only. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4442 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1997 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1679 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access