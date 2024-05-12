United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 3200 DKK
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
