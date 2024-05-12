flag
Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 3200 DKK
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction GINZA - June 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date June 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
