Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (8) VF (26) F (17) VG (2) G (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) VF20 (2) VG8 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (11) PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

CNG (2)

DNW (10)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (9)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (8)

Morton & Eden (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numisor (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (8)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)