Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition VF (2) VG (2) Condition (slab) VF20 (1) Service NGC (1)