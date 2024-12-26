United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
6697 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Search