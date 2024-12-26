flag
Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
6697 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
United Kingdom Guinea 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2012
Condition VG
Selling price
