United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1679 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
