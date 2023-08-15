flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1679 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1679 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Heritage - January 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 29, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction CNG - March 28, 2018
Seller CNG
Date March 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1679 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

