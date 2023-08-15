Sixpence 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (7) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (5)