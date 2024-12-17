Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2031 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

