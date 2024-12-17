United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2031 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
