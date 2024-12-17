Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1679 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

