United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1679 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
