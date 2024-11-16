flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Threepence 1679 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Threepence 1679 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • CNG (6)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • Downies (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction CNG - August 18, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction CNG - August 18, 2021
Seller CNG
Date August 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1679 at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1679 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1679 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access