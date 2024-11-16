Threepence 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.

