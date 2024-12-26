Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (4) VF (2) F (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (5)