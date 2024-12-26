United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
