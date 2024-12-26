flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - February 21, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Chaponnière - July 5, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1679 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

