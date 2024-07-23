United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 8585 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 450. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- Downies (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1679 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search