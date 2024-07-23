flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1679 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1679 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 8585 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 450. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • Downies (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 29, 2015
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 24, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1679 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 6, 2013
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1679 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
