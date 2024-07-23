Fourpence (Groat) 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 8585 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 450. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

