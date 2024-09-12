Penny 1679 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 220. Bidding took place March 30, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)