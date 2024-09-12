flag
Penny 1679 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1679 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1679 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1679 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 220. Bidding took place March 30, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1679 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1679 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1679 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

