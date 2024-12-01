flag
Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 23176 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 3, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 3, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 11, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 21, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

