Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1679 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 23176 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
