Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

