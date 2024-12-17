United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- CNG (5)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (16)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (11)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (40)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (34)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- Status International (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1523 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search