United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1523 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PO
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - May 24, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date May 24, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1679 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

