United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2017.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10812 $
Price in auction currency 9500 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
