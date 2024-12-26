flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2017.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10812 $
Price in auction currency 9500 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
