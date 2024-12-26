Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1679 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (10) VF (10) F (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) VF30 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (16) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

CNG (1)

Heritage (6)

Hess Divo (1)

London Coins (3)

MDC Monaco (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (2)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (11)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (3)