flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Farthing 1679 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Farthing 1679 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,9 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1679 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 24507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • VAuctions (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - September 21, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction VAuctions - September 16, 2016
Seller VAuctions
Date September 16, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Spink - March 25, 2010
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Farthing 1679 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1679 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1679 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access