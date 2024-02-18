United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,9 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1679
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1679 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 24507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
