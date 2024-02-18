Farthing 1679 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1679 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 24507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

