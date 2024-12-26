flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
611 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 1, 2019
Seller CNG
Date May 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
