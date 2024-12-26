United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,175 g
- Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1684
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
611 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1684 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search