United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1674 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1674 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1674 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1674
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1674 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1674 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
